Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik heading for third divorce: Reports

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their marriage in January 2024 after the former Pakistani cricketer had divorced Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, ending a 14-year marriage.

Shoaib Malik and his third wife, Sana Javed. Image Source : PTI
Written By: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi:

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, has made the headlines yet again. As per media reports, Shoaib is heading towards a divorce with his third wife, Sana Javed.

The speculations took rife after a video went viral on social media. In the video, both Malik and his wife, Sana, are seen maintaining distance and not communicating with each other in public. The ex-Pakistani cricketer can be seen signing autographs for his fans, while Sana kept her face turned away.

More to follow...

