Sandep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025, RR issue statement Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out of the IPL 2025, owing to a fractured finger. Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the development and stated that they are actively looking for a player who can replace the cricketer.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma suffered a fracture in his finger and his ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. The seasoned campaigner clinched nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.89. He has done a decent job in the death overs and was a crucial part of Rajasthan’s bowling unit. With him being ruled out, it’s a massive blow to the side.

Rajasthan have confirmed the development and issued a statement, stating that the pacer was carrying the injury in the previous match against Gujarat Titans. It also noted that the team is working on finalising his replacement for the remainder of the season.

“Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery. The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made,” the statement read.

Akash Madhwal replaces Sandeep against Mumbai Indians

Akash Madhwal, who was waiting for an opportunity, replaced Sandeep in the match against Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He has played for Mumbai in the past and has done a good job and was expected to feature in the playing XI from the beginning. However, Madhwal failed to make a room for himself. However, the 31-year-old, who has 19 wickets to his name in the cash-rich league, finally made his debut for Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson is yet to recover from his rib injury. Rasjthan hasn’t shared an update on his fitness as in his absence, Riyan Parag has been leading the team. Notably, Rajasthan will have to win all their remaining matches to remain alive in the playoffs race.