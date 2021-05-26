Sanath Jayasuriya laments Sri Lanka's ODI series loss to Bangladesh: National pride is at stake boys

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC The final ODI is scheduled on May 28.

Sri Lankan cricketing great Sanath Jayasuriya on Wednesday expressed anguish over the Kusal Perera-led team's first-ever bilateral One-day International (ODI) series defeat to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"As a past player and captain it's very difficult for me to come to terms with the first series loss to Bangladesh. National pride is at stake boys fight to the last," wrote the former Sri Lankan captain, who scored close to 7,000 runs from 110 Tests and 13,430 runs from 445 ODIs.

In an abject surrender in the second ODI, Sri Lanka lost the rain-interrupted match by 103 runs under D/L method, thus going down 0-2 in the three-match series. In response to Bangladesh's 246 in 48.1 overs, the visitors managed 141/9 in 40 overs. Sri Lanka had also lost the first ODI by 33 runs.

Bangladesh now sit atop the ICC World Cup Super League standings with 50 points while Sri Lanka are 12th with -2 points.

Australia and England are the only two sides against whom Bangladesh have not won an ODI series.