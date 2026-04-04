Sameer Rizvi produces another stunning knock to power DC past MI in IPL 2026 clash in Delhi

New Delhi:

Sameer Rizvi played another brilliant knock to power Delhi Capitals to back-to-back wins in the Indian Premier League 2026. After helping DC win the tournament opener against the Lucknow Super Giants, Rizvi put up another stunning knock to help his team chase down a middling target of 163 against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 4.

Rizvi was in stellar touch in the run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in DC's first home game this season. He smashed 90 off 51 balls with seven fours and as many sixes. Just like he did it in the previous game against LSG, Rizvi once again stabilised things for DC after they were 7/2 after losing KL Rahul and Nitish Rana early.

Rizvi goes big after setting in

He took his time and set his eyes in before going big. After Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for 44 in the 10th over, Rizvi put Corbin Bosch to the sword by hitting the South African pacer for 20 runs with two sixes and as many fours.

He kept going and brought up his second consecutive fifty of the season after slamming Mayank Markande for a six in the next over. Rizvi and David Miller saw off Jasprit Bumrah's threat, barring in one over when Miller hit the MI talisman for a couple of fours.

Rizvi misses out on ton

The 22-year-old did just what his team needed; however, he missed out on a well-deserved century. The DC star was dismissed by Bosch in the 17th over when he sliced one up downtown as Tilak Varma took the catch running in from long-off. However, with the work almost done by Rizvi, DC crossed the line in the 19th over to win by six wickets.

MI score 162 against DC after being sent in

Meanwhile, MI made 162/6 against DC in the afternoon game in Delhi. Leading in place of the unwell Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 51 from 36 balls, while Rohit Sharma made 35 from 26 deliveries. Naman Dhir (28 off 21), Mitchell Santner (18 off 13) and Corbin Bosch (11 off 4) gave the final touches as MI posted a decent score on this surface.

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