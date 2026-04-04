Sameer Rizvi joins Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag in elite IPL club after stellar outing against MI

New Delhi:

Sameer Rizvi put up another astonishing knock as he powered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rizvi scored 90 off 51 balls and helped the Capitals chase down 163 on what was a two-paced Delhi surface. While he could not take the team home, Rizvi had done enough to assure his team bags the second straight win in the tournament.

Just like in the previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Rizvi stabilised things for the Capitals before putting the bowlers to the sword. This included a 20-run over off Corbin Bosch and a 17-run over off Shardul Thakur. After his 70 in the previous game, he was closing in on another hundred but got caught out at long-off by Tilak Varma off Bosch.

Rizvi into an elite club

Rizvi has scored three consecutive fifties in the IPL now. He had ended 2025 with an unbeaten 58 against the Punjab Kings in the 208-run chase. The 22-year-old won Player of the Match in all three games and has joined an elite list of players.

He has become the fourth Indian and second DC batter to have won three consecutive Player of the Match Awards. Before him, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned the honour for three consecutive times.

Players with three POTM awards in IPL:

Jacques Kallis (RCB) - 2010

Virender Sehwag (DD) - 2012

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) - 2014

Aaron Finch (GL) - 2016

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2016

Jos Buttler (RR) - 2018

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 2020

Sameer Rizvi (DC) - 2025-26

Rizvi reflects on his knock after the match

Rizvi reflected on the hard work he has put in to come this far. "Yes sir, I have worked very hard on myself because since last year there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well. And what you said is true - sometimes when a player is in the zone, he sees the ball differently. Yes sir, I always try to play according to the situation. If the situation is changing, then I play accordingly in both innings. At the start, our situation required some time, so I took my time," Rizvi said after the game.