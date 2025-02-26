Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. South Africa M vs Sri Lanka M IMLT20 Live Score: Kallis, Sangakkara take the field in Masters League

  Live South Africa M vs Sri Lanka M IMLT20 Live Score: Kallis, Sangakkara take the field in Masters League

South Africa Masters will play Sri Lanka Masters in their opening game of the International Masters League. The Kumar Sangakkara-led side, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against India Masters in their last match and will be eyeing to bounce back.

Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara Image Source : International Masters League
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

South Africa M vs Sri Lanka M IMLT20 Live Score: Kallis, Sangakkara take the field in Masters League

South Africa Masters will play Sri Lanka Masters in their opening game of the International Masters League 2025. The Kumar Sangakkara-led side produced a stunning performance against India in their first game of the tournament but unfortunately, fell four runs short. They will hope to bounce back against the Proteas on February 26.

South Africa meanwhile have a good squad that can eventually challenge for the title. Several reputed cricketers, such as Hashim Amla, Jonty Rhodes, JP Duminy and Makhaya Ntini among others are part of the squad.

Match Scorecard

Live updates :South Africa M vs Sri Lanka M IMLT20 Live Score: Kallis, Sangakkara take the field in Masters League

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:16 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Match Number 4 in International Masters League

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between South Africa Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in the ongoing International Masters League. The match will be played at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket International Masters League South Africa Sri Lanka Kumar Sangakkara Jacques Kallis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\