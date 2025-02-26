Live South Africa M vs Sri Lanka M IMLT20 Live Score: Kallis, Sangakkara take the field in Masters League South Africa Masters will play Sri Lanka Masters in their opening game of the International Masters League. The Kumar Sangakkara-led side, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against India Masters in their last match and will be eyeing to bounce back.

South Africa Masters will play Sri Lanka Masters in their opening game of the International Masters League 2025. The Kumar Sangakkara-led side produced a stunning performance against India in their first game of the tournament but unfortunately, fell four runs short. They will hope to bounce back against the Proteas on February 26.

South Africa meanwhile have a good squad that can eventually challenge for the title. Several reputed cricketers, such as Hashim Amla, Jonty Rhodes, JP Duminy and Makhaya Ntini among others are part of the squad.

