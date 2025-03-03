Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed Proteas face England

  Live South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed Proteas face England

South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Winless South Africa and England are up against each other in the eighth match of the International Masters League T20 as they look to open their account. Follow for the latest updates on this clash in IMLT20.

Jacques Kallis of South Africa Masters and Monty Panesar of England Masters.
Jacques Kallis of South Africa Masters and Monty Panesar of England Masters. Image Source : IMLT20
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed Proteas face England

South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed South Africa are up against England in the eighth match of the International Masters League T20. Both teams are winless in the tournament so far. They have played two matches each but are yet to taste a win. 

England have lost to India and the West Indies, while the Proteas have been defeated by Sri Lanka and India so far. One of these two will open an account in IMLT20. Follow for the latest updates on the match at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :South Africa M vs England M International Masters League latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:20 PM (IST)Mar 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SAM vs ENGM International Masters League: What happened in the last match?

    South Africa Masters suffered a proper drubbing in their last fixture against India. They were blown out for 85 before the Indian team hunted down the total with ease. The Proteas will look to bounce back now.

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Mar 03, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SAM vs ENGM International Masters League: Proteas up against England!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa Masters vs England Masters Match 8 in the International Masters League. Two winless sides - England and South Africa - will look to get their first win of the season. Both are placed on the last two spots in the table, with Proteas being on the last. One of these two will have a 'W' to their name today. Stay tuned for all the updates on the fixture.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket International Masters League South Africa England
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\