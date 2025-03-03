Live South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed Proteas face England South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Winless South Africa and England are up against each other in the eighth match of the International Masters League T20 as they look to open their account. Follow for the latest updates on this clash in IMLT20.

South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed Proteas face England

South Africa M vs England M International Masters League T20 live score: Bottom-placed South Africa are up against England in the eighth match of the International Masters League T20. Both teams are winless in the tournament so far. They have played two matches each but are yet to taste a win.

England have lost to India and the West Indies, while the Proteas have been defeated by Sri Lanka and India so far. One of these two will open an account in IMLT20. Follow for the latest updates on the match at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Match Scorecard