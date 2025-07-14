Sam Konstas registers embarrassing record, becomes worst Australia opener in 41 years in West Indies Australia opener Sam Konstas replaced Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the order on the West Indies tour. However, his returns have been extremely poor. The opening batter had started his career on a high, smashing a fifty against India but couldn't buy a run easily in the Caribbean.

JAMAICA:

Australia are 2-0 up in the three-match Test series against the West Indies and might even end up winning the ongoing day-night Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica. But their opening batter, Sam Konstas, has endured a forgettable tour, mustering only 50 runs in six innings at an average of 8.33. He bagged a five-ball duck in his final outing with the bat on Sunday as Shamar Joseph got the better of him yet again.

With this poor show, Konstas has registered an embarrassing record of finishing with the lowest batting average by an Australian opener on the tour of the West Indies since 1984. These are extremely worrying numbers for the Aussies, whose top three have struggled entirely on this tour. With the Ashes set to be played this year down under, Australia would be worried about the way Konstas has performed so far.

Notably, the youngster had begun his Test career on a high, scooping Jasprit Bumrah on debut at the MCG in December last year. He also got into a scuffle with the Indian players in Sydney before being left out of the playing XI on Sri Lanka tour and then in the WTC Final.

Coming back to Konstas, only Alec Bannerman, Rick Darling, Wayne Phillips and Keith Stackpole have scored fewer runs than his 50 in six innings as an opener in a series.

Australian openers with worst performance in a Test series

Players Tests (Innings) vs opposition Runs Average Alec Bannerman 3 Tests (6 innings) vs England 19 3.16 Rick Darling 3 Tests (6 innings) vs West Indies 43 7.16 Wayne Phillips 3 Tests (6 innings) vs West Indies 45 7.5 Alec Bannerman 4 Tests (6 innings) vs England 46 7.66 Keith Stackpole 3 Tests (6 innings) vs New Zealand 50 8.33 Sam Konstas 3 Tests (6 innings) vs West Indies 50 8.33

Konstas replaced Labuschagne at the top of the order

Interestingly, Australia opened with Marnus Labuschagne in the WTC Final and then dropped him for Konstas in the West Indies. But the move hasn't worked at all, and questions are raised over their opening combination for the upcoming Ashes later this year at home. Konstas has struggled immensely in testing conditions and against quality pace bowling in the Caribbean, with the conditions expected to be the same at home.

Usman Khawaja's form concerning as well

Meanwhile, Australia have massive problems leading up to the Ashes with even Usman Khawaja struggling as an opener. The left-hander has scored only 117 runs in six innings on the West Indies tour, and with Sam Konstas also not stepping up as expected, it remains to be seen if Australia risk playing both underperforming players in the Ashes. The only positive for them is that Usman Khawaja faced more than 300 deliveries while Cameron Green, batting at three, finally looked good in the third Test. But will these efforts be enough for Australia's top three to retain their place for the Ashes?

