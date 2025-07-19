Sam Curran plucks a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling in T20 Blast to dismiss James Coles Star England all-rounder Sam Curran captured all the headlines after he scooped up a brilliant catch to dismiss James Coles in a T20 Blast clash against Sussex. The clip of the same has been making the rounds all over social media.

Hove:

The South Group game between Surrey and Sussex in the ongoing T20 Blast saw Surrey register a brilliant win after a hard-fought battle. Both sides locked horns at the County Ground, Hove, on July 18. The game began with Surrey coming in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 204 runs in the first innings after Will Jacks’ 100-run knock and contributions by Ryan Patel and Jason Roy.

However, one of the biggest highlights from the game came in the latter stages of the second inning. With Surrey battling it out for a win, star all-rounder Sam Curran pulled out a piece of brilliance and scooped up an exceptional catch to turn the tide in Surrey’s favour.

Bowling the 19th over of the game, Curran managed to take two wickets in the over, and the wicket of James Coles turned the fans' eyes. On the fourth ball of the over, where Coles aimed to play a shot straight down the ground, Curran’s quick reflexes caught the ball as the batter departed on a score of 39 runs in 18 deliveries. Furthermore, Curran followed it up by dismissing Danny Lamb on the final delivery of the same over as Surrey maintained their dominance in the game.

Curran’s late-game heroics saw Surrey register win against Sussex

Speaking of the game between Surrey and Sussex, Nathan McAndrew and Henry Crocombe were the highest wicket takers for Sussex in the first innings, with two wickets to their name; James Coles took one wicket as well.

Aiming to chase down a target of 204 runs, Sussex got off to a good start as opener Daniel Hughes scored 75 runs in 43 deliveries. Tom Clark added 41 runs on the board, and James Coles added 39 runs as well.

However, Surrey’s bowling proved to be too much to handle for Sussex. Sam Curran was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Will Jacks took two, with Chris Jordan striking once, as Sussex was limited to a score of 197, as Surrey won the game by seven runs.