T20 World Cup 2022: Not Virat Kohli nor Suryakumar, this player becomes player of the tournament; Know details

India's Virat Kohli to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, ICC had revealed the list of nine nominees for the Player of the tournament at The T20 World Cup in Australia.

While Players from England dominated the shortlist, with three nominees, two players had made cut from the arch-rivals India and Pakistan both.

These 9 players were the contenders:

Virat Kohli (India)

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Sam Curran (England)

Jos Butler (England)

Alex Hales (England)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

However, a star player from England was selected as the player of the tournament for the 2022 edition of the mega event.

The winner was decided based on highest number of votes received.

Who is the winner?

Sam Curran who was named the player of the match in the final clash between England and Pakistan, was also named as the player of the tournament.

Curran was lethal with his death over bowling in the series. In the six matches played, he scalped 13 wickets at 13.60 including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

He took a three-wicket haul in the final clash and conceded just 12 runs at an economy of just 3.

Indian nominees:

On the other hand India's Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav had also made it to the shortlist of the nominees.

Virat Kohli who smashed four half-centuries in the six matches that he played, hammered 296 runs at an average of 98.66. He is the highest run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Surya has played some brilliant knocks for India in the mega event. He has scored 239 runs in six matches including three half-centuries. And had a sensational strike rate of 189.68. Yadav truly announced his arrival on the big stage, while also becoming the No.1 batter in the T20I Player Rankings.

Here's list of Player of the Tournament Winners from 2007 to 2022

2007 - Shahid Afridi

2009 - Tillakaratne Dilshan

2010 - Kevin Pietersen

2012 - Shane Watson

2014 - Virat Kohli

2016 - Virat Kohli

2021 - David Warner

2022 - Sam Curran

