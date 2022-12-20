Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL 2023 Mini Auctions: CSK to go on spending spree as star all-rounder remains top priority signing

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to go on a spending spree in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions as they take the center stage on Friday (December 23) in Kochi. CSK are set to prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window where they try to seek a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who no longer resides with the franchise.

Who is top priority for CSK?

According to close sources from the CSK camp, the franchise is expected to go full throttle for the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Player of the Tournament in the recently held T20 World Cup, Curran has been in amazing form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, considering his talent and worth.

Sam Curran in numbers

The 24-year-old from Surrey played pivotal role in England’s success at the T20 World Cup where they got the better of India and Pakistan in the knockout stage. Curran finished the World Cup with 13 wickets to his name, second only to Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. He took his wickets at an average of 11.38, putting him seventh of all bowlers at the tournament, and finished with an economy of 6.52 – the best of all of England’s pace bowlers.

Curran’s figures are even more impressive given the times when England opted to use him, with the majority of Curran’s overs coming either at the back end of an innings or during the Powerplay. The England bowler’s success came through the clever use of variations, combined with a tricky angle and the consistent execution of skills.

In the IPL, Curran has played 32 matches and scored 337 runs with a best of unbeaten 55 and averages 22.47. With the ball, he has 32 wickets and averages a wicket per match and has the best tally of 11/4.

Ideal replacement for Dwayne Bravo?

Curran has previously represented CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL and has been a vital tool for the franchises. With Dwayne Bravo no longer part of the CSK setup, Curran represents an ideal replacement for the franchise as they search for a long-term replacement. Curran is available for a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be expected to go in the Nine-figure mark with other teams like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals could also bid for his services.

The IPL auctions will take place on Friday, December 23 in Kochi.

