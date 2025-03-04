Salman Ali Agha promises fearless cricket from Pakistan as captain New Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha came forward and promised a new brand of fearless cricket from Pakistan in their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Star Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha recently came forward and has promised a brand of fearless cricket from Pakistan after being appointed captain. It is worth noting that Agha became the fourth different T20I captain for Pakistan since January 2024, replacing Mohammad Rizwan.

It is worth noting that Agha replaced Rizwan as skipper for the upcoming white-ball tour to New Zealand. Furthermore, with Pakistan’s recent subpar performances, the side were in need of a change in captaincy.

For the upcoming tour of New Zealand, Pakistan have named several new faces, with the likes of Rizwan and Babar Azam being rested from the T20I series. Speaking ahead of the New Zealand tour, Agha promised a fearless brand of cricket from Pakistan.

"It's an honour for me and also a challenge, we've brought a few youngsters into the team who have been playing the brand of cricket in domestic cricket that we want to play in the national side going forward,” Agha said in the press conference in Lahore.

"We have to focus on our intent and approach. We have to improve that. In modern day cricket these things are important. This is a young team and we want to play fearless cricket. That is high-risk cricket, which is a requirement in modern cricket. There will be failures with that approach, but we have to support our players,” he added. It is worth noting that Pakistan kick off their tour of New Zealand with five T20I matches. Both sides will lock horns across the five games on March 16, 18, 21, 23, and 26.

Furthermore, after the five T20I matches, both sides will face off across three ODI matches. The ODIs will be held on March 29, April 2, and 5. With some significant changes in the squad, Pakistan will hope for a change in results and get some wins in their upcoming tour.