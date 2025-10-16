Salman Ali Agha likely to lose Pakistan's T20I captaincy after losing thrice to India in 15 days Salman Ali Agha is likely to lose Pakistan's T20I captaincy after losing to India three times during the Asia Cup, including the final. Shadab Khan who is currently injured and is soon expected to return to the team is likely to replace him at the helm.

Karachi:

Pakistan are likely to sack Salman Ali Agha as their T20I captain after losing to India three times in 15 days during the Asia Cup. Experienced player Shadab Khan is expected to replace him at the helm in the shortest format of the game. However, Shadab is currently injured and is likely to make a comeback after completing his rehabilitation program next month.

For the unversed, Shadab underwent surgery for his shoulder injury in England earlier this year and hasn't played for Pakistan since the home series against Bangladesh in June. Notably, before the surgery, Shadab was the vice-captain of the T20I team and is arguably the most experienced, having played 112 matches in the shortest format.

He has already led Pakistan in T20Is and has a lot of experience when it comes to captaincy, having done so in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and in domestic cricket.

Salman Agha's place in danger in T20Is

As per a report in PTI, PCB, for now, is fully behind Salman Ali Agha but according to a reliable source, he doesn't justify a place in the T20 format, especially after losses to India in the Asia Cup. The source also informed that Shadab might return to action for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played from November 11 to 15.

Pakistan are next scheduled to play T20Is later this month against South Africa at home after the end of the ongoing Test series. However, Shadab is unlikely to regain full fitness in time for the series. "He is is planning to also play a domestic four-day game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before the Sri Lanka series," the source said.

Pakistan are set to play a lot of T20Is in the lead up to the T20 World Cup and once fit, Shadab Khan will most likely replace Salman Ali Agha in their next series after the matches against South Africa.

