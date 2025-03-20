Saliva ban lifted in IPL 2025: Know why this change in rule will benefit teams in upcoming season With the BCCI announcing the ban on saliva usage being lifted, read to find out how things could change for the bowlers as the board annnounced the major change in the rule.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that they would be lifting the ban on the usage of saliva on the ball from the start of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The decision was announced at the captain’s meeting ahead of the IPL.

It is interesting to note that the usage of saliva on the ball was prohibited after the Covid-19 pandemic, as the use of saliva could result in the contraction of the disease to many players.

Notably, saliva was used to shine one side of the ball, which aimed at creating a contrast between the polished side and the rough side. The same technique had helped bowlers in the past generate more swing and reverse swing while bowling.

Due to the pandemic, the ICC decided to impose a ban on the rule. However, with the IPL becoming the first major cricketing event to remove the ban on the saliva usage. With the removal of the ban, the teams could be at a major advantage in the upcoming edition of the IPL. With the usage of saliva now permitted, the bowlers will look to make the most of the swing available to them.

The saliva factor majorly comes in when reverse swinging the ball. The bowler goes on to shine one side of the ball with saliva and lets the other side stay rough. Star India pacer Mohammed Shami was one of the leading voices who asked for the ban on the saliva usage to be lifted. During the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Shami took centre stage and asked for the rule to be removed as well.

"We are trying [to get reverse swing], but the usage of saliva on the ball is not allowed, we keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting," Shami told the media.