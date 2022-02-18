Friday, February 18, 2022
     
Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Sakibul Gani hits triple hundred on First-Class debut, creates World Record

Sakibul Gani scored 341 off 405 with 56 fours & 2 sixes against Mizoram on debut.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2022 14:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Sakibul Gani becomes the first cricketer to score a triple hundred on his First-Class debut. He achieved this feat for Bihar versus Mizoram in Kolkata.

Gani scored 341 off 405 with 56 fours & 2 sixes against Mizoram on debut.

Babul Kumar also scored double century. Gani stitched up a 557-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century.

The existing record for the highest partnership in FC cricket is between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene - 624 runs for Sri Lanka vs South Africa in 2006.

(More to follow)

