The Indian team continued the second Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. After a fruitful Day 1, New Zealand further mounted pressure on the Indian team. Notably, the hosts posted 356 in the first innings.

Coming out to bowl, India was reduced to a score of 116/6 as Day 1 came to an end. New Zealand put in a strong bowling performance, taking wickets consistently and keeping the visitors under pressure.

Speaking on the same, India’s spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, took centre stage and reflected on what went wrong for the Indian team and how they have made plans for the upcoming day.

"Definitely a disappointing day. We couldn't build up partnerships. I think all the batters got starts, it's just that we couldn't convert it into big scores. And I think partnerships on wickets like these are very crucial. And that's what I think was a little bit where we could have just done better,” Bahutule was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"To be honest, the first morning, we could have bowled tighter lines, which didn't happen. The pitch had a lot of seam movement in terms of creating that doubt in the batter's mind. It's just that the lines were slightly wider. But as the game progressed, we did bowl really well into the right areas, created those opportunities,” he added.

Bahutule stayed positive ahead of Day 3

With Dhruv Jurel on strike, Bahutule reflected on how there are days left to play and anything is possible. Furthermore, he pointed out where things went wrong for India with the ball as they conceded 356 runs as well.

"I thought we did really well to get those five wickets this morning, in those 110 runs. But I think, you know, we didn't take our catches. Whatever chances came our way, we didn't capitalize on that. And that hurt us. So this where we are at the moment. We know the score. We just had a bad day batting-wise. But again, you know, three days, more to go. Anything is possible," Bahutule offered.

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