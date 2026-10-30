Saina Nehwal, Rahul Dravid nominated to Commonwealth Games 2030 organising board: Report

New Delhi:

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal are set to take up administrative responsibilities for the Commonwealth Games 2030 after being nominated to the event's Organising Company Board. The appointments, made by the Union Sports Ministry earlier this week, will bring two prominent sporting personalities into the planning and management structure for the Ahmedabad Games.

According to The Indian Express, Nehwal and Dravid will represent the sporting community, while Gujarat Titans owner Jinal Mehta and entrepreneur Ananya Birla have been selected as representatives from the private sector.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is expected to head the organising company. Union Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha are likely to serve as vice-chairpersons. Senior Gujarat government official M Thennarasan has been appointed chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will stage the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with organisers expected to include 17 sporting disciplines. The competition will return to India after a gap of 20 years, following the controversial 2010 edition held in New Delhi.

The decision to include former athletes and business representatives reflects an effort to incorporate sporting knowledge and private-sector experience into the event's administration.

“The idea is to get good, credible names in the governance structure. Rahul and Saina come with impeccable credibility. Their inclusion will bring athletes’ voice to the planning and delivery phase,” a source told Indian Express.

Dravid, Nehwal yet to confirm the move

Neither Dravid nor Nehwal have confirmed the development. Meanwhile, Nehwal's association with the Commonwealth Games dates back to the 2010 edition, when she won the women's singles badminton gold medal in Delhi. The then 20-year-old defeated Malaysia's Wong Mew Choo in a three-game final, helping India secure second place in the overall medal standings with 101 medals. She became the first Indian woman to win the Commonwealth Games singles title.

Nehwal is also contesting the Indian Olympic Association Athletes' Commission elections scheduled for November 3.

On the other hand, Dravid last coached Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Since then, he has received plenty of coaching offers, but the former cricketer hasn’t accepted any as he prioritises helping his sons at the moment.

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