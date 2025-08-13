Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique join unwanted list with ducks in 3rd ODI vs West Indies Pakistan were bundled out for just 92 runs in the third and final ODI against the West Indies. Both their openers, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, bagged ducks and entered the rare list after a long gap of 15 years.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

West Indies defeated Pakistan in the third ODI by 202 runs and won the three-match series 2-1. Pakistan were skittled for just 92 runs in the chase, even as both their openers, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, bagged ducks. Both of them were dismissed by Jayden Seales as both Pakistan openers failed to open their account for the first time in 15 years.

Salman Butt and Khalid Latif were the last Pakistan openers to get out for a duck against Australia at WACA in Perth back in 2010. Overall, this is the fourth time in Pakistan's ODI history that both their openers failed to get off the mark in an innings. Mohsin Khan and Mudassar Nazar were the first set of Pakistan openers to be dismissed for a duck in ODIs back in 1983 and then Aamer Sohail and Zahoor Elahi joined them in 1997.

Instances of Pakistan openers getting out for a duck in ODIs

Openers Opposition Year Mohsin Khan, Mudassar Nazar New Zealand 1983 Aamir Sohail, Zahoor Elahi Australia 1997 Salman Butt, Khalid Latif Australia 2010 Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique West Indies 2025

Pakistan lose ODI series to West Indies for first time in 34 years

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan could never recover from the early blows as they were bundled out for just 92 runs while chasing 295 runs. Seales wreaked havoc with his bowling as he registered the best figures of 6/18 against Pakistan by any bowler in ODIs ever. Earlier, it was the West Indies skipper Shai Hope who stunned the visitors with his 18th century in the format. He scored an unbeaten 120 off just 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes to his name.

Roston Chase and Justin Greaves supported him well with 36 and 43 runs respectively as West Indies added 109 runs in last eight overs of the innings. The total of 294 runs eventually proved to be enough as the West Indies defeated Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series for the first time in 34 years.

