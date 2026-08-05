Sai Sudharsan injury update; when will GT batter join Indian team for Sri Lanka Test series?

New Delhi:

Sai Sudharsan's absence from the Indian team that reached Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series raised eyebrows as the batter stayed at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to rehabilitate from the toe injury he picked up during the A tour. Sudharsan was named in India's squad for the series that begins on August 15, but his participation is subject to fitness clearance from the CoE.

The Gujarat Titans batter has reportedly resumed batting and has batted in the nets for over an hour. He will be assessed over the next two-three days before a final call will be taken on him based on that, a report in PTI stated. It hinted that Sudharsan might be able to join the squad before the second Test, which begins on August 23.

Now a report in Cricbuzz has stated that Sudharsan is expected to join the Indian team by August 8. The report added that the left-handed batter has told his close friends that he would depart for the island nation later this week. This means that he will be missing the three-day warm-up match, which will be played from August 7 to 9. But the latest report claims that he will be able to link up with the team well before the start of the first Test in Galle.

India take four spinners as net bowlers to Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the expected spin-biased conditions on the island nation. India have taken four spinners of different varieties as net bowlers to Sri Lanka to hone their skills. They have left-arm finger spinner Harsh Dubey, left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar, off-spinner Tanush Kotian and leg spinner Vipraj Nigam for the island nation.

"Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the first Test against Sri Lanka," the BCCI had said in a statement.

India need to bounce back

India would have to bounce back strongly in Sri Lanka as they have had a mediocre World Test Championship campaign. They have played three series in this cycle. India played a sensational 2-2 draw against England in a five-match series, defeated West Indies 2-0 in a two-match series at home, but lost a two-game rubber to South Africa 2-0 at home.

India have bolstered their preparations against spinners for the series as spinners are expected to rule the roost in Sri Lanka. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the two Indian openers, trained extensively against the spinners ahead of the departure to the island nation.

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