Sai Sudharsan to miss first Test against Sri Lanka? Report hints another setback for India

New Delhi:

India have been dealing with multiple injury concerns as they gear up to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series from August 15 onwards. The Shubman Gill-led side will be missing out on their talisman Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury he picked up during the England ODIs last month.

Moreover, India will also be without Washington Sundar for at least the first Test as he suffered a hamstring injury in the England series. Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep are also on the mend from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, India can now be without their No.3 Sai Sudharsan, who has been recuperating from a toe injury he picked up during India A's tour of Sri Lanka earlier.

Sudharsan has been named in India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, but his participation is already subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence due to the injury.

Sudharsan might miss first Test

As per the latest report in news agency PTI, Sudharsan might miss out on the first Test in the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Sudharsan is currently at the BCCI CoE and did not travel with the Indian team on Tuesday, August 4. He is recovering from his issue at the CoE and the BCCI is in no mood to rush him into action, especially after seeing Harshit Rana's case.

"Sudharsan is training at the Centre of Excellence (COE) and has been batting in the nets for more than an hour while recovering from a toe injury. A final decision on his availability to play will be made only after his condition is monitored over the next three to four days," a source told news agency PTI.

"It is important to ensure that he is completely fit before returning to international cricket. We do not want a situation like the one with Harshit Rana, who suffered another injury soon after returning to top-level cricket," it added.

The report further stated that the team expects Sudharsan to join the team ahead of the second Test of the series, which will begin on August 23 in Colombo.

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