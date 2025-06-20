Sai Sudharsan's debut turns nightmare, becomes first India batter in 14 years to register duck on Test debut Sai Sudharsan registered a duck in his Test debut against England at Edgbaston. The youngster looked uncomfortable during his short stay before Ben Stokes picked up his wicket before lunch on Day 1. Jamie Smith picked up an excellent catch to send the batter packing.

Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut against England in the first game at Edgbaston. There were doubts about whether the 23-year-old would feature in the playing XI, given how good Karun Nair has been, but the team management backed Sai for the role. Karun has been slotted at number six. Meanwhile, batting first, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal handed India a perfect start, but just close to Lunch, Rahul departed for 42 runs.

That brought Sai to the crease, and the youngster never looked to be in control. He was close to getting out in the first ball itself, but the Chennai-born survived. In the next over, England captain Ben Stokes targeted his leg, and that eventually got the job done. Sai flicked one but failed to time it as England keeper Jamie Smith picked up a brilliant diving catch to send him packing.

He departed for a duck and became the first India batter in 14 years to do so. Wriddhiman Saha was the last batter who registered a duck on Test debut against South Africa in Nagpur. After that, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have done the same, but they weren’t recognised as batters.

