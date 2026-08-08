Sai Sudharsan reportedly ruled out of SL Test series due to injury as fitness issues continue to pile up

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. Starting from August 15, ahead of the series, the side is taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice game. With the two-game series right around the corner, the Indian team has been hit with a major roadblock.

According to recent reports, star batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that Sudharsan had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru and was also participating in batting and fielding drills.

“Sai has been definitely ruled out of the first Test as he needs more time to fully recover from the pain in his right big toe. The medical team is monitoring his progress closely, and a decision on his inclusion for the second Test will be taken later, though he’s more of a touch-and-go for it,” a BCCI source in the know told ANI.

Injury problems continue to accumulate for India

It is worth noting that there are several ongoing injury problems for the Indian team. Skipper Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury on his right ring finger during a practice session, which saw him miss the practice game.

Furthermore, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as well after failing to fully recover from his left knee injury that he sustained during the ODI series against England.

In-form star Auqib Nabi was named Bumrah’s replacement in the squad, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares in the series without the services of some of their star players in the squad. While Gill is expected to feature in the first Test, missing Sudharsan and Bumrah could prove to be a big blow for the side.

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