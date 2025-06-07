Sai Sudharsan reflects on his conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of India's tour of England Star India batter Sai Sudharsan recently came forward and talked about the conversation that he had with Virat Kohli ahead of India's upcoming tour of England, where the side will take on England across five Test matches from June 20.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to tour England for a five-game Test series. Both sides will lock horns in the first Test of the series at Headingley in Leeds from June 20, and the series will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.

India will be without the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming tour, as both batters announced their retirement from the longest format recently. Ace batter Shubman Gill was named India’s new Test captain, and the squad for the tour has some new names as well.

One of the names in the squad is Sai Sudharsan. One of the three uncapped players in the squad, Sudharsan will be raring to get an opportunity. Yet to play a Test match for India, the youngster has shown promise in domestic cricket, and he recently came forward and reflected on the conversation that he had with Virat Kohli ahead of the series.

"I just congratulated him after the final, it was a very special moment for him. But I've had a lot of conversations in previous years. What I've always admired about him is his mindset — the obsession that he has for the sport. I have spoken with him regarding those and how dealt with situations when he was not getting a lot of runs and finding it difficult. I think, as a cricketer, those are the times that you learn most, so I had conversations about that,” Sai Sudharsan told the Times of India.

Sudharsan talks of his learnings from Shubman Gill

Furthermore, Sai Sudharsan also talked about the things that he learnt from India’s new Test skipper Shubman Gill. Batting alongside him in Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan lauded how Gill manages and believes in himself.

"The biggest thing is the mindset, self-belief, the trust that he has in his ability. I've seen how he manages himself when he's not getting runs — that understanding of the game and life to maintain consistency. Then there are technical discussions as well which are also helpful,” he said.