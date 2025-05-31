Sai Sudharsan reflects on areas he could improve to make India's T20I squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Star Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan took centre stage and talked about the various areas that he could improve in to make it to India's T20I squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 that is set to be held in India.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans’ star batter Sai Sudharsan was exceptional for his side throughout their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The star batter opened the innings for GT throughout the season and consistently notched up big scores, helping his side reach the playoffs.

In the 15 matches that he played for GT in the IPL 2025, Sudharsan amassed 759 runs to his name, holding the orange cap and maintaining an average of 54.21 runs. However, despite putting in stellar numbers, the star batter’s place in India’s T20I squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 might still not be guaranteed.

After Gujarat Titans’ elimination from the IPL 2025, Sudharsan came forward and acknowledged the fact that he has several areas to improve before he can make it into India’s T20I squad for the World Cup at home.

“I mean, playing for the country is obviously a dream for everybody, so I would love to do that. But I'm not thinking on those lines because if you see about the season, I have a lot of things to improve as a T20 batter. There are so many facets of the game, or so many sectors, that I should improve when I play T20 again. So I'm focusing more on that. Of course, when I get an opportunity, I will give my best for the country,” Sudharsan said in the post-match press conference.

Sudharsan reveals disappointment on GT’s elimination

Sudharsan also talked about Gujarat Titans’ elimination from the tournament. He revealed that he was happy to have had a good season but was disappointed due to GT’s elimination from the competition.

"It's good to see that I had a good season or I was consistent enough for my team, but I think when the job is not finished, you don't get the ultimate satisfaction when you get back home. So, definitely, there's a lot of disappointment in the environment because the way we played the first 12 or 13 games, which was fantastic to see as a group or as a team from outside,” Sudharsan said.