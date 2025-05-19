Sai Sudharsan opens up on brilliant understanding with his opening partner Shubman Gill in Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have plundered runs at the top of the order for the Gujarat Titans this season. On Sunday (May 18), the duo chased down the 200-run target without breaking a sweat against Delhi Capitals, and helped the team qualify for the playoffs.

New Delhi:

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have left the bowlers frustrated in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have been extremely consistent, especially in IPL 2025, and have already amassed more than 600 runs each. On Sunday, the Gill-Sudharsan duo chased down 200 runs against the Delhi Capitals without breaking a sweat, helping the team win by 10 wickets. Sudharsan notched up his second IPL century as well, remaining unbeaten on 108 off 61 deliveries with 12 fours and four sixes.

After the match, he opened up on his camaraderie with captain and opening partner Gill. They also broke the record of scoring most runs in partnership for an Indian pair in a single IPL season. The duo has amassed 839 runs as a pair this season, going past Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw who added 744 runs in 2021 season together.

Sudharsan highlighted the way they rotate the strike and run between the wickets. "There's a lot of understanding between us. When I go after the bowlers, he compliments me. And when he goes after the bowler, I compliment him. We rotate the strike really well. And for sure, we run really well. We both have a great understanding inside.

"So I feel the mid-overs, running is a very big vital thing for us to be out personally. But at the same time, we complement really well. And when I make some mistake, he definitely points that out, and it just makes me aware. And similarly, from my side as well," Sudharsan said.

Talking about his own batting, Sudharsan stated that he worked on improving his mindset and the results have fallen in place for him. "I've started to believe a bit more, to be honest. From my mindset point of view, I think my belief has gotten better on myself to take the game deeper, win games for the team and expand my batting, explore my batting inside. I don't think there are a lot of changes in my batting as such from the movements I'm doing. But mentally, I think I'm a bit more free and a bit more expressive," the southpaw added.