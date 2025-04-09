Sai Sudharsan creates history, becomes first Indian to achieve massive record in IPL during GT vs RR clash Sai Sudharsan has registered a massive milestone during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2025. Sudharsan has achieved what no other Indian player could have done in the tournament's history.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan etched his name into the history books as he achieved a massive milestone during GT's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 9. Sudharsan slammed a stellar knock of 82 from 53 balls as he hit his third fifty of the season in just five matches. Sudharsan has now achieved a record that no other Indian could have ever achieved in the past in the Indian cash-rich league.

Sudharsan's 82 in the clash against RR is his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL. It was the third consecutive fifty-plus score this season, while he hit scores in excess of fifty twice last season.

Sudharsan has become the first Indian batter and second overall to hit five consecutive scores of fifty-plus at the same venue in the Indian Premier League. He has scores of 84 (against RCB), 103 (against CSK), 74 (against PBKS), 63 (against MI) and 80 (against RR) at the Ahmedabad-based venue.

Before him, only AB de Villiers had achieved the massive feat at Bengaluru. De Villiers haf also hit five consecutive scores of over fifty at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 2018 to 2019.

Coming back to Sudharsan, the left-handed batter's knock helped GT post a strong total of 217. He was supported by Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan's identical 36 each. GT were asked to bat first after RR skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss.

"We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here. Each and every game in the IPL is important, we are grateful of the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is still a new team, we took time to gel together and know our roles. The wicket looks really good and will stay true. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in," Samson said at the toss.

"I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the past few matches, dew has come in during the second innings but we have batted first here. We are taking it one game at a time and not keeping track on how many games we have won. If the top 3 or 4 are doing the job then I am happy with that. We have had a really good home run and hopefully nothing changes for us, support from the fans has always been tremendous. No changes for us," Gill said at the toss.