Sai Sudharsan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing T20 record with quickfire knock against SRH Star Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan scripted history, completing 2000 runs in T20s, breaking the long standing record of former legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar with a brilliant knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Gujarat Titans hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides took on each other on May 2, and the clash began with GT coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The 2022 champions opened the innings with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill coming out to bat. As has been the case throughout the season, Gill and Sudharsan put on a brilliant show once again. Where Gill amassed 76 runs in 38 deliveries, Sudharsan scored 48 runs in 23 deliveries.

His quickfire knock saw him complete 2000 T20 runs as well. It is worth noting that Sudharsan became the second fastest player to score 2000 T20 runs by innings batted, just behind former Australia cricketer Shaun Marsh.

Furthermore, Sudharsan also became the fastest Indian batter to achieve the feat, breaking the record of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. It is worth noting that Sudharsan scored 2000 runs in T20 cricket in 54 innings. Whereas it took Sachin Tendulkar 59 innings to achieve the feat.

Speaking of the game between GT and SRH, after the brilliant knocks of Gill and Sudharsan, Jos Buttler put in a brilliant show as well. Scoring 64 runs in 37 deliveries, Buttler’s knock helped Gujarat Titans post a total of 224 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari took one wicket each as well. With his knock, Sudharsan once again claimed the IPL orange cap, and he will hope to continue his performances in the upcoming games as well.

Fastest to 2000 runs in T20 Cricket (by inns batted):

Shaun Marsh - 53 inns

Sai Sudharsan - 54 inns

Brad Hodge - 58 inns

Marcus Trescothick - 58 inns

Muhammad Waseem - 58 inns