Sai Sudharsan ahead of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli in elite IPL list Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has the best average in IPL since 2025. He has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, having scored three half-centuries in his last five IPL matches and is second on the IPL Orange Cap list.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has the best batting average in IPL since 2020. The 24-year-old has been extremely consistent in the cash-rich league, having scored 1307 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 141.60. He made his IPL debut in 2022 and courtesy of his consistent performances in the tournament and also in domestic cricket, Sudharsan made his international debut in 2023.

In Gujarat’s last match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, Sudharsan made 82 runs off 53 deliveries as the hosts won the match by 58 runs. Meanwhile, courtesy of his fifth half-century in the last 10 IPL innings, Sudharsan surpassed KL Rahul to become the batter with the best average in the tournament. Rahul currently stands second with 48.24 while Sudharsan has 48.41.

Devon Conway stands third with an average of 47.9, Heinrich Klaasen 41.5 and Virat Kohli stands fifth with an average of 41.13.

Best average in IPL since 2020

Player Runs since 2020 Average since 2020 Sai Sudharsan 1307 48.41 KL Rahul 2798 48.24 Devon Conway 1006 47.90 Heinrich Klaasen 1079 41.50 Virat Kohli 2756 41.13

Notably, Sudharsan was one of the five players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025. He was retained for INR 8.50 crore. This season, he has already scored three half-centuries and amassed 273 runs in five matches and currently stands second on the list of most runs. Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 288 runs to his name.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have won four out of five matches in the ongoing season and are currently on the top of the points table. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, despite missing the services of Kagiso Rabada, who went back to South Africa citing personal reasons. It is unclear on when the pacer will rejoin the team.