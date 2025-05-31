Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill miss out on historic IPL record by only 28 runs after loss to MI Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan had a brilliant season for Gujarat Titans as they racked up a mountain of runs. Meanwhile, Gill and Sudharsan have missed out on a historic IPL record that they could have easily shattered.

New Delhi:

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill batted like a dream pair for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler accounted for the majority of runs for GT in their strong season, which unfortunately ended with the defeat to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

GT were handed a tall target of 229 to beat MI and set up a Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings, however, their valiant effort went 20 runs short of the target despite Sudharsan's heroic 80.

Sudharsan continued his Midas touch as he racked up yet another brilliant score, however, Gill was dismissed early in the first over itself by Trent Boult. With Gill's early wicket, the pair missed out on a historic record in the IPL by only 28 runs.

Coming into the clash against MI, the GT opening pair of Sudharsan and Gill had 909 runs to its name and eyed the all-time joint record for most runs by a pair in an IPL season ever. The record belonged to two pairs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis had racked up 939 runs in 2023, while Kohli had paired with AB de Villiers for 939 runs in 2016.

Gill and Sudharsan needed 31 runs to break this record, however, they fell short by 28 runs when GT lost their captain Gill in the first over with only three runs on the board.

Most partnership runs in an IPL season:

939 - Virat Kohli/Du Plessis (2023)

939 - Virat Kohli/ABD (2016)

912 - Gill/Sudharsan (2025)

849 - Ruturaj/Conway (2023)

791 - Warner/Bairstow (2019)

Meanwhile, despite having lost Gill that early and chasing a mountain of 229, GT kept motoring their way well and were not only playing catch-up but were very much in parity with MI in the chase. For some moments, they had even edged past MI and were looking to chase the score down when Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were going strong in their 84-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, Jasprit Bumrah turned the tables with the wicket of Sundar in the 14th over, before Richard Gleeson removed the big man Sudharsan for 80 in the 17th over. This sent GT into big trouble and despite the efforts from Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, they could not get over the line, falling short in the end by 20 runs.