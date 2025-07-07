Sai Kishore pens deal with Surrey for two-game County Championship stint Sai Kishore will be playing for Surrey in two matches in the County Championship. His team will be up against Yorkshire in the first match, followed by Surrey's outing against Durham. "I'm really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches," Sai said.

Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore has signed a short-term deal with Surrey for the two upcoming matches in Division One of the County Championship. Sai Kishore will be playing two matches for the club in late July.

In his first game, he will be up against his former Chennai Super Kings teammate and current CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is with Yorkshire. The second match will be against Durham in Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 1.

Sai Kishore reflected on joining the English club for the two matches. "I'm really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches," the left-arm spinner said in a statement. "Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game."

Meanwhile, the Surrey high-performance advisor, Alec Stewart, welcomed the spinner into the team. "I'm delighted to bring the highly rated Sai Kishore into our squad for the next two Kookaburra games," Stewart said. "All the reports I have received from people I respect in the Indian game have spoken highly of him. His four-day record for Tamil Nadu is very good and he brings leadership experience to the group."

This will be Sai's maiden appearance in the County cricket, although he has a bit of experience playing in England. He was a reserve player with India on their 2022 tour to the country. Sai Kishore took Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in a tour game.

He had a brilliant Indian Premier League with the Gujarat Titans. Sai Kishore had picked the second-most wickets by a spinner in the tournament with 19 scalps in 15 matches.

Speaking on the spinner, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, Daniel Vettori said, "Sai Kishore has been the pick [of the spinners]".

"He's been fantastic, and I think he was a guy we looked very closely at in the auction and wanted in the team. He's very brave, his ability to turn the ball and change his pace and angle from over and around the wicket.

"I think it sort of sets up a template for other spinners to see how you can actually compete and succeed, and he's done it on good batting wickets as well. I know he came to Hyderabad and bowled exceptionally well. I think he's been incredibly impressive."