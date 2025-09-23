Sahibzada Farhan hoping for India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2025, 'We'd love to meet them again' Pakistan are set to face Sri Lanka in the must-win clash in the ongoing Asia Cup today. However, ahead of the clash, their opener Sahibzada Farhan hoped that they would meet arch-rivals India again in the final. India have smashed Pakistan comfortably twice earlier in the tournament already.

Abu Dhabi:

India have already defeated Pakistan twice in the ongoing Asia Cup, once in the group stage and then again recently on Sunday (September 21) in the Super Four round. Both were comfortable wins for the men in blue, who are now the favourites to make it to the final as well. However, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is now dreaming of an India vs Pakistan final on September 28, knowing the fact that they will have to first beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to have any chance of qualifying for the summit clash.

Interestingly, Pakistan are set to face Sri Lanka today in the Asia Cup. They haven't beaten the team from island nation since 2017 in the shortest format and Farhan is already hoping to meet India in the final. He was the best batter for Pakistan during the clash on Sunday, scoring 58 runs off 45 balls as they posted 171 runs batting first. More than his knock, Farhan's gunshot celebration after reaching fifty was the most talked about and he reckons Pakistan played aggressive cricket against India.

"That celebration was just a spur-of-the-moment. I rarely celebrate when I get to fifty. But when I got there, I suddenly got the idea of celebrating, and so I did without knowing or caring how people would interpret it. We should play aggressive cricket against any team, not just India, the way we played today. We'd love to be able to meet India again in the final," Farhan said on the eve of the clash against Sri Lanka.

Will Pakistan get knocked out if they lose to Sri Lanka?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka both lost their respective first game in the Super Four round against India and Bangladesh, respectively. The game on Tuesday is a do-or-die clash for both teams, and a loss will almost knock them out of the Asia Cup. However, they will still stay in contention with a possibility of three teams winning a match each and India winning their remaining two matches.

