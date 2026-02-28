Sahibzada Farhan creates history with stunning 59-ball century vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

KANDY:

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan created history today as he became the first batter ever to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. He notched up a 59-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the must-win clash of the T20 World Cup as Pakistan posted 212 runs in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first in Pallekele. Farhan had earlier smashed a century against Namibia in the group stage and in the process, has also scored the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, surpassing Virat Kohli.

After losing the toss, Pakistan had to post a massive total on the board as they had to win by 65 runs or more to qualify for the semifinals. They made a change at the top of the order, benching Saim Ayub and opening the innings with Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan, and the duo didn't disappoint.

It was Farhan who took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers early, and soon Fakhar also joined in as they added 176 runs for the opening wicket to create history. Fakhar got out for 84 runs off 42 balls, but Farhan continued in the same vein and notched up his century off 59 balls. However, soon after reaching the milestone, Farhan got out and was part of the collapse at the other end.

But with his century, Farhan also became the only player alongside Chris Gayle to score two centuries in T20 World Cup history. The rest of the players have crossed the 100-run mark only once.

Pakistan lost 8 wickets for 36 runs

Despite the great start, Pakistan lost their way completely to lose eight wickets for 36 runs in the last 25 balls. Sri Lanka's bowlers made a stunning comeback at the fag end of the innings and had something to cheer for the fans. Pakistan lost a great opportunity to score more than 225 runs as they looked set to cross the mark at one stage.