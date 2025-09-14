Sahibzada Farhan creates history against Jasprit Bumrah, becomes first Pakistani to huge record in Asia Cup Sahibzada Farhan held one end up when wickets fell at regular intervals for Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India. Farhan created history against Jasprit Bumrah during his 40-run knock.

New Delhi:

Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the history books as he registered a major record against Jasprit Bumrah during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Pakistan team had won the toss and had opted to bat first against the Men in Blue.

While Pakistan kept losing wickets, Sahibzada held one end up as he anchored the innings. Meanwhile, Sahibzada has become the first Pakistani player to hit a six against Jasprit Bumrah in any international cricket match. He slammed the Indian ace pacer for two sixes in the powerplay and entered an elite list too.

Sahibzada has become just the fifth cricketer to have hit Bumrah for two sixes in an innings in T20Is, joining the likes of Lendl Simmons, Elton Chigumbura, Martin Guptill and Cameron Green.

Sahibzada held one end up and made 40 from 44 balls, laced with three sixes and one four. However, the Indian spinners put up a dominant performance as they restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for 18 from four overs, while Axar Patel scalped two for 18 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss in the high-octane clash and captain Salman Agha opted to bat first. Both teams go unchanged into the contest. "Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Pakistan captain Salman said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar stated that he wanted to bowl first anyhow. "We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team," Surya said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed