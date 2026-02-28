Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's legendary record in T20 World Cup

Colombo:

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs by a batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain held the record for 12 years, having scored 319 runs in six innings in the 2014 edition of the marquee tournament. Farhan, with his blistering knock against Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights clash surpassed him to hold the record.

Most runs in a single edition of the tournament:

Player Runs Year Sahibzada Farhan 320 runs* 2026 Virat Kohli 319 runs 2014 Tillakratne Dilshan 317 runs 2009 Babar Azam 303 runs 2021 Mahela Jayawardene 302 runs 2010 Virat Kohli 296 runs 2022

Notably, for Pakistan, it’s not just a must-win clash, but there are other complications adjusted too. Since they are batting first, the Salman Agha-led side need to win the match by at least 65 runs. Keeping the equation in mind, the Men in Green benched two of their star players in Babar Azam and Saim Ayub.

They came out with a clear intent and executed that to perfection. Farhan set the tone early on with his 32-ball half-century, as Pakistan made 102 runs in 10 overs, which is highly commendable, given that the conditions aren’t heavily suited for the batters.

Fakhar’s promotion to the top of the order was also extremely smart from a tactical point of view. He has been a proven custodian but yet, the team management benched him in the first few games. The veteran returned in the middle order but that’s not a position he is well accustomed with. On his return as an opener, Fakhar played the perfect role of the second fiddle, having completed his half-century in 28 balls.

Platform set for Pakistan

Courtesy of a brilliant start, Pakistan will be confident of adding another 120 runs in the final 10 overs and put the pressure on Sri Lanka, who suffered back-to-back defeats. Now, even though the Lankan Lions have assembled a solid batting unit, they haven’t delivered in the Super Eights. As things stand, unless Sri Lanka pull off a miracle, Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-final, toppling New Zealand.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka