Saha urges everyone to not spread 'misleading' stories about his COVID-19 tests, shares health update

Sunrisers Hyderabad and India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday requested everyone to not spread any 'misleading' information about him, having contracted the COVID-19 virus earlier this month.

Saha testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time despite staying in two-week isolation have been doing the rounds on social media. Saha took to Twitter to inform that he has undergone two COVID-19 tests and one of them returned positive while the other was negative.

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check-up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context," wrote Saha on Twitter.

Saha was one of the many players who had contracted the virus in the bio-bubble which eventually led to the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021. Before Saha, two members of the CSK contingent and two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Saha said that he was scared when he got to know that he had got a positive test. "I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," he told Anandabazar Patrika.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold and mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk."