Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh reacts to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock for RR vs GT in IPL 2025 Several Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his jaw-dropping knock in Rajasthan Royals' clash against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025. Suryavanshi shattered the record for becoming the youngest player to hit a ton in T20s.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned the heads with a jaw-dropping knock in the Rajasthan Royals' clash against the Gujarat Titans. Suryavanshi created history as he became the youngest-ever cricketer to hit a hundred in T20 cricket. At 14y and 32d, the RR youngster broke the previous record held by Vijay Zol, who was 18y and 118d when he hit a ton in 2013.

Suryavanshi also shattered the record for the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian player. His hundred came off just 35 balls, which broke the Indian record of Yusuf Pathan, who hit a ton off 37 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Following his knock, the cricketing world showered praises on the youngster, lauding him for the jaw-dropping knock that he played. India legend Sachin Tendulkar was impressed and he made his expressions clear with his social media reaction.

"Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!" Sachin wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh highlighted his sheer ability to take down some of the best bowlers in the world during his knock. "What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!" Yuvraj wrote on X.

Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth also gave his reactions. "At 14, most kids dream & eat ice cream. Vaibhav Suryavamshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for IPl! composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We are witnessing the rise of a phenom. Indian cricket’s next superstar is here!" he said.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan, whose record for the fastest IPL hundred Suryavanshi broke, also reacted to the youngster's achievement. "Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for Rajasthan Royals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" he wrote.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother," Mohammed Shami wrote. "What a knock by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi! 35 balls, a century, and the second fastest in IPL history — absolutely unreal! This young champ is rewriting records already. Future superstar loading... Keep shining," Siddharth Kaul wrote.