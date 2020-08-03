Image Source : TWITTER:@SACHIN_RT/INSTA:@YUVISOFFICIAL Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh post heartfelt notes on Rakshabandhan for their sisters

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt note on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan for his sisters. Tendulkar took to Twitter to post a couple of photos in which his sisters are seen tying him a 'rakhi' on the wrist. The Rakshabandhan festival is celebrated all over India by brothers and sisters.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tendulkar didn't meet his sister on the occasion this year. He posted a heartfelt note on Twitter: "This year's Raksha Bandhan is a little different. In spite of the 'temporary' distance, the bond of love I share with my sisters is stronger than ever. Hope all of you have a blessed #RakshaBandhan."

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh also went down the memory lane to share some nostalgic photos with his siblings on Instagram. Yuvraj wrote: Walking down memory lane, remembering some wonderful times spent with my amazing siblings. We may not get to see each other as often as we did during our younger days, but the bond we share has only strengthened over time! Wishing all my lovely sisters a very Happy Rakshabandhan Let’s also spare a moment to thank our sisters who are working in hospitals and healthcare units, protecting all of us by risking their own lives #HappyRakshabandhan."

Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina also wished his sister Renu on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and post an earnest note for her. Raina wrote: "Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion!Blossom I promise that I will forever be there for you Red heart. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love."

Raina will next play for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League, which is rescheduled to start from September 19. The southpaw will look to make his comeback in the Indian team on the basis of his IPL performances. He last played for Team India in 2018.

