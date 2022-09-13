Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh pens note on Shane Warne's birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Shane Warne is one of the best players to have ever played the game.

Highlights Sachin and Yuvraj shared heartfelt message on Twitter.

Shane Warne's Twitter account also shared a post on the occasion.

Warne has been one of the most recoganised players in the history of cricket.

Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note on Social Media and remembered the former Australian legend on his birth anniversary. 13th September 2022 marks the 53rd birth anniversary of Warne, who died in March 2022 of a heart attack in Thailand.

In a post on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate."

Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh also remembered the legendary leg spinner. "Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate," the 40-year-old Yuvraj wrote.

Shane Warne has been one of the most lethal bowlers the game of cricket has ever seen. Playing majorly on fast and bouncy pitches of Australia, the leggie had enjoyed a time as not many can even think of. He has scalped 1001 wickets in International cricket and is second on the list of most wickets in International cricket. He has also picked up 708 wickets in Test cricket which is second most after Muthiah Muralidaran.

On Warne's 53rd birth anniversary, a post from Warne's Twitter account has also been shared. "A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts," the Twitter post read.

Warne died on 4th March 2022 in a Thai villa, where he was on vacation. His friend tried to revive the former cricketer before the ambulance arrived. However, Warne was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Latest Cricket News