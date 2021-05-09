Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead cricket fraternity in wishes for Mother's Day

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian cricket fraternity in leading wishes on Mother's Day.

The world is celebrating Mother's Day today, and the Indian cricketers took to their official social media profiles to convey wishes for their mothers to thank them. In most countries, the occasion is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

"Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past," Tendulkar wrote.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, wrote, "To the world she's a mother, but for the child she's the absolute world. That mom-loving child in me still remains the same! Happy Mother's Day Ma!"

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote heartfelt poetry for his mother.

While Tendulkar and Sehwag recently returned to the cricket field in the Road Safety World Series, Dinesh Karthik was among many cricketers who participated in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

The tournament was suspended earlier this week following multiple cases of COVID-19 inside the bio-secure bubble.