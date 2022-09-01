Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends in Road Safety World Series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar | File Photo

Sachin Tendulkar is all set to captain the India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series.

Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends into the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), the organisers announced on Thursday.

New Zealand Legends is the new team in this edition. They will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England during the event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Information and Technology, and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the road and road safety.”

The RSWS aims to drive social change in the country and change people’s outlook on road safety.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are someone who is looked upon as idols by many individuals, the League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways - Nitin Gadkari said, “The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rule and regulation while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads.”

The 22-day tournament will kick off on September 10 and will be played across various venues.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur. Raipur will be hosting the two semifinals. The final, which is scheduled for October 1, will also be held in Raipur. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun.

