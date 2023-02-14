Kal hi toh auction hua, aur aaj match bhi shuru: Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video after WPL auction

Follow us on Image Source : WPL/FACEBOOK SachinTendulkar shares a video after WPL auction

The auction for the Women's Premier League was held in Mumbai on Monday. In the auction, five teams together bid for a total of 87 women players and all the players seemed very excited about this league starting in March. Meanwhile, legendary Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video that is becoming viral on social media and linked it to the WPL auction.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the video

Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video on his social media. In this video, a girl is seen playing cricket. This girl is hitting some amazing shots of cricket. Posting this video, Sachin wrote in the caption that "The auction happened yesterday and the match started today? What's the matter, it was fun watching your batting."

Passion for sports

In the age of the internet, people keep sharing unique videos of cricket on social media. Many such videos are viral on social media and crores of people have seen these videos till now. Cricket in India is more than a game for the people. This video of this girl shows that if you have a passion for sports then you can learn it in any environment.

WPL Auctions

Team India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was sold for 3.4 crores in the Women's Premier League auction held on Monday. She is the most expensive player in this league. Apart from Smriti, a total of 10 Indian women players were bought for an amount of one crore or more. Big names like Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning went under the hammer and were bought for a hefty prize tag. The on-field action is set to begin from March 4 to March 26.

