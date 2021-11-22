Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar shares video featuring dog & children playing cricket

The legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a light-hearted video on his Twitter account that went viral in no time. The clip showed a dog playing cricket with two children in a local area.

The 48-year old mockingly praised the dog's fine catching and hailed them as some 'sharp' skills. The video in fact left the netizens in awe of the dog's skills to locate the ball and grab it so safely.

No sooner the video was put out, it received an overwhelming response. It has garnered 15,000 likes and over lac views and is still buzzing.

Even the fans lovingly enjoyed the video and joked the video in the comments section