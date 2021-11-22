Monday, November 22, 2021
     
  Sachin Tendulkar shares video featuring dog & children playing cricket

Sachin Tendulkar shares video featuring dog & children playing cricket

The 48-year old mockingly praised the dog's fine catching and hailed them as some 'sharp' skills.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2021 18:49 IST
The legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a light-hearted video on his Twitter account that went viral in no time. The clip showed a dog playing cricket with two children in a local area. 

The 48-year old mockingly praised the dog's fine catching and hailed them as some 'sharp' skills. The video in fact left the netizens in awe of the dog's skills to locate the ball and grab it so safely. 

No sooner the video was put out, it received an overwhelming response. It has garnered 15,000 likes and over lac views and is still buzzing. 

Even the fans lovingly enjoyed the video and joked the video in the comments section 

