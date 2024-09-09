Sachin Tendulkar's all-time under threat in India vs Bangladesh Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record is under massive threat in the upcoming two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh. The series will also see team India players returning to international cricket for the first time in more than 40 days, a rare break for them in top-flight cricket. It is also the start of the home season for India where they are scheduled to play five Tests till by the end of October.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah among others will be in action during the Test series against Bangladesh while the visitors will also see veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan taking the field. As far as Tendulkar is concerned, there is every possibility that his record of scoring the most runs in IND vs BAN Test matches will be broken. He enjoyed a lot of success against them amassing 820 runs in just nine innings at an average of 136.66 with a staggering five centuries to his name.

Rahim is the closest to Tendulkar at the moment in this aspect having scored 604 runs in 15 innings at an average of 43.14 with two fifties and centuries each so far. He needs 217 runs to climb to the top position and has four innings to do so. Apart from him, Virat Kohli also has a chance but he is far behind needing 384 runs in four innings to surpass Tendulkar's record.

Kohli has so far scored 437 runs in nine innings so far at an average of 54.62 and has notched up two hundreds. He is making a comeback to Test cricket after a long gap of more than eight months and will be hungry for runs in the red-ball format. For the unversed, the former India skipper missed the five-match home series against England earlier this year to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

Players with most runs in IND vs BAN in Tests