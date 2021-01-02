Sachin Tendulkar remembers childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on death anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to remember his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary. The veteran coach passed away on this day in 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "A Guru who guides & helps you find your feet, lives with you forever. There's so much that you have left with us Achrekar Sir, that can never be described in words. Thinking of you & your invaluable lessons both on & off the field."

Read:

A Guru who guides & helps you find your feet, lives with you forever.

There's so much that you have left with us Achrekar Sir, 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 can never be described in words.

Thinking of you & your invaluable lessons both on & off the field. pic.twitter.com/OriiPKsLnl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child.

The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach's contribution in shaping him.

As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match but was instrumental in molding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

Achrekar founded the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at Shivaji Park where he trained many former cricketers alongside Tendulkar. Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli and Pravin Amre are the one who were trained under him and represented the nation at the highest level.