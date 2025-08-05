Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Shubman Gill's batting performance during Anderson-Tendulkar trophy Shubman Gill tallied 754 runs in the five-match series against England as he registered the record for most runs scored by an Indian captain in a Test series ever. India legend Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Gill's batting in the series.

Shubman Gill had a spectacular series with the bat as he amassed 754 runs in the five Tests against England. Gill, the newly-appointed India Test captain, brushed aside all the concerns of his batting average and his performances in the SENA nations as he put up a record-breaking show.

Gill broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for most runs scored by an Indian captain in a Test series, as he went past the former India legend's tally of 732 runs. Another Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, reflected on Gill's spectacular series, saying he batted brilliantly throughout the five games. "Shubman batted brilliantly throughout the series. He looked calm, composed and organised," Tendulkar said in a series of videos posted on Reddit.

"When it comes to quality batting, you've got to have a clear head and a game plan -- how you're going to build your innings -- and he was extremely consistent as far as his thought process was concerned, because it reflects on your footwork."

"If you're not clear in your head, your body doesn't respond accordingly. His body was responding brilliantly. He looked so much in control. He had so much time to play the ball and there was precision to his footwork," he added.

The former Indian batter, Tendulkar, highlighted Gill's ability to react to 'good balls' as a standout factor.

"The most important thing that I noticed was the respect for a good ball, where the tendency sometimes is to push the ball on the front foot, even if it's not close to your foot," he said.

"He was able to defend there and consistently defend well on the front foot. If you look at how he batted throughout the series, I felt that his front-foot defence was solid. His ability to leave the ball was very good. Overall, shot selection was very, very good and precise."

Sachin heaps praise on Siraj

Sachin also kept a special praise for Mohammed Siraj, who turned the tables with the ball with a five-wicket haul and helped India register a remarkable win. "Unbelievable. Superb approach. I like his attitude," Tendulkar said.

"I love the spring in his legs. If you don't look at the scoreboard and you just look at his body language, you will not be able to make out whether it is on a day Siraj has taken five wickets or has got nothing – the body language is the same."

"(Siraj's) attitude and approach are the same. If a fast bowler is constantly in your face like that, no batsman likes that," Tendulkar said.