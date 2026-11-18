New Delhi:

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from professional cricket on November 17. A day later, Sachin Tendulkar has paid a beautiful tribute to his career, recalling Dhoni’s early days in international cricket. He noted how his powerful stroke-making had caught his attention long before the wicketkeeper became one of the biggest names in the game.

In a message shared on X on Wednesday, Tendulkar revealed that he had discussed Dhoni's hitting ability with Sourav Ganguly after watching him bat in Bangladesh. He described their time together in the Indian dressing room as a memorable part of his cricketing journey.

“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!” Tendulkar tweeted.

Dhoni’s incredible IPL career

Dhoni's departure closes a significant chapter in the IPL, where he made his debut during the competition's inaugural season in 2008. Across 278 appearances, he accumulated 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, registering 24 half-centuries and hitting 264 sixes.

His association with Chennai Super Kings remained the defining feature of his IPL career. He captained the franchise to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, besides winning two Champions League T20 trophies. During CSK's suspension in 2016 and 2017, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant before returning to Chennai in 2018.

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni continued as a player. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in 2025, while a calf injury kept him out of the following edition.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old will remain associated with CSK as team mentor for the 2027 season. The franchise, which has missed the playoffs in three successive campaigns, has also appointed Zaheer Khan as head coach as it prepares for a fresh challenge.

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