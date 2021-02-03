Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Rihanna, Greta Thunberg's tweets on farmers protest

Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri on Wednesday joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and producer-director Karan Johar to support Centre's call on standing against “propaganda” against the Indian government and its policies after international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg extended their support towards farmer's protest.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Sachin.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," tweeted Shastri.

Bollywood actors and former cricketers reacted after Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement which said that notable personalities should refrain from reacting on this issue and rather get “proper understanding of the issues”.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," said MEA in its statement on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rihanna had tweeted saying, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". Climate activist Thunberg and and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece were among the few who joined Rihanna in extending their support towards farmer's protest.