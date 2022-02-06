Tendulkar pays last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo of Sachin Tendulkar with Lata Mangeshkar.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid his last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away after a brief illness. Sachin arrived at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where the legendary singer took her last breathe.

"Bharat Ratna" Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

