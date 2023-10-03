Sachin Tendulkar named global ambassador for World Cup 2023, to walk out with trophy in tournament opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY World Cup 2011 winner, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has been named global ambassador for the 2023 edition

The greatest batter in cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar will walk out with the iconic ICC Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of the opening game of the 2023 edition at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium between England and New Zealand and declare the tournament open. Tendulkar, who has played in six editions of the Cricket World Cup and won the 2011 edition with the MS Dhoni-led side, has been named the global ambassador for the tournament ahead of the 2023 edition in India.

Tendulkar was excited with the opportunity of declaring the tournament open and hoped that an event like the World Cup inspires young boys and girls to take up the sport and represent their country in such a prestigious stage. "With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

The tournament will witness several other ICC ambassadors in attendance including Sir Vivian Richards, World Cup-winning captain for England Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, former India women's captain Mithali Raj, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Hafeez, Muttiah Muralitharan, Suresh Raina and former Kiwi batter Ross Taylor.

"It’s a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. He is joined by nine fellow legends of the game who will bring the fans closer to the action and we can’t wait for it all to begin, said ICC General Manager, Marketing & Communications, ​Claire Furlong.

