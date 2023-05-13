Sachin Tendulkar lodges complaint against firm for using his name, pictures and voice, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint against the firm for impersonating cricketer's attributes in an unauthorised manner. The complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Cell department for misleading the citizens to buy products and services online. The workers associated with the said firm have been charged on the grounds of cheating, forgery and defamation. Moreover, case has been registered by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against them under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the IPC.

SRT Sports Management company has released an official statement related to the matter and stressed the need for work together to make sure people get access to authentic products and services. The statement also appealed the citizens to report the misleading advertisements if they come across such and asked them to be alert and not get scammed online.

"As digital technologies scale and empower more people, we as a society need to work together on ensuring people get access to authentic products, services, and information. At SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (SRTSM), we have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr. Sachin Tendulkar’s attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him.

"These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorised products and services online. We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast. A list of partners that Mr. Sachin Tendulkar associates with can be found at https://sachintendulkar.com. If you come across misleading advertisements, kindly report the same. We would request citizens to be alert and do their due diligence, while shopping for products and services online," the statement read.

